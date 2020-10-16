Scotiabank Raises Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to $4.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

