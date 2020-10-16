Scotiabank Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$11.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

BTO stock opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5288602 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$927,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,625.82. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$440,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$15,059,908.76. Insiders have sold a total of 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

