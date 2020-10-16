Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $4.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

BIREF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.05.



Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

