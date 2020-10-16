Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $1.20

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $0.85 to $1.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $0.80 to $1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

CPPMF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

