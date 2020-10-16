Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.15.

Shares of ERO opened at C$19.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

