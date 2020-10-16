Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $21.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

