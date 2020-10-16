Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $21.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

