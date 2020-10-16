Scotiabank Raises Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target to $0.60

Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $0.50 to $0.60 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Euro Sun Mining stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Euro Sun Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

Get Euro Sun Mining alerts:

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.