Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.53.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.32 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5086343 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

