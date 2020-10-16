Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $17.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.47.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

