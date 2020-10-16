Scotiabank Raises Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.13.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$66.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$805.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$769.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

