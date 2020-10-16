Scotiabank Raises Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

LUG opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.37. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.49.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

