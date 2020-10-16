Scotiabank Raises Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

OR stock opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -12.43. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.519951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.21%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

