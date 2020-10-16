Scotiabank Raises Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $24.00

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE OR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

