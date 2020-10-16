Scotiabank Raises Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to $13.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

