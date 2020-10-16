Scotiabank Raises Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$13.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$17.71 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$19.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 50.74.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$205.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$966,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$457,434.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

