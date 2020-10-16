Scotiabank Raises Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target to $9.00

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SVRGF. CIBC raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

