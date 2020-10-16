Scotiabank Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$39.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$46.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cormark raised SSR Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.58.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 55.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.69.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

