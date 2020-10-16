Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $25.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Teck Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,707,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,116 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 536,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

