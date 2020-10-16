Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$25.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.60.

TECK.B stock opened at C$18.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

