Scotiabank Trims Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$2.75

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.52.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

KEL opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) news, Director David John Wilson bought 95,500 shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,036,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,452,330.50. Insiders have purchased 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200 in the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.