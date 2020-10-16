Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.00. 5,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

