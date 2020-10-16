Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 6,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

