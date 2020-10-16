Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in September

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VPTOF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Senex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Senex Energy

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

