Shift Trading Up 9.2% This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Shift has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

