Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $74.75 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $213,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 952,943 shares of company stock worth $55,265,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

