Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Rises By 190.9%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,774,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $21.00.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

