Short Interest in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Decreases By 42.6%

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the first quarter valued at $1,956,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 86,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Get CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $11.62 on Friday. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.