Short Interest in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) Decreases By 31.1%

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conyers Park II Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Conyers Park II Acquisition worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAA opened at $10.01 on Friday. Conyers Park II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. does not have a significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Naples, Florida.

