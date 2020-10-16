Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Increases By 174.4%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of POTX stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

