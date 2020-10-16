Short Interest in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Decreases By 45.6%

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MILN remained flat at $$32.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,033,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.