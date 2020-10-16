Short Interest in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Decreases By 30.3%

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 171,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVAL stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0259 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

