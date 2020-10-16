Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Grows By 53.9%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 7,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

