Short Interest in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Drops By 45.3%

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAOV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,106. NanoVibronix has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.44.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 537.97% and a negative net margin of 771.63%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoVibronix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

