Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Decreases By 32.7%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NAII stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

