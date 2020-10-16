Short Interest in NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Drops By 57.1%

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 742,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NuCana by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NCNA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 7,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. NuCana has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

