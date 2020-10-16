Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Rises By 180.0%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 3.42% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.