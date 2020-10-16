Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 30.7%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY remained flat at $$2.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

