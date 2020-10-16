Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Declines By 61.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.