Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Decreases By 70.7%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 174,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

SNCA opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 24.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Seneca Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a negative return on equity of 138.92%.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

