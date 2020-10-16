Short Interest in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Rises By 500.0%

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DWFI stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.