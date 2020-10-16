Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 73.7%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $158.64 on Friday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLPFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

