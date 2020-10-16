Short Interest in Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Drops By 63.6%

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLKGY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLKGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

