Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Increases By 254.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 254.6% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.