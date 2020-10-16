Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSE:DEM) Decreases By 30.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSE:DEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE DEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 7,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,797. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc has developed the first family of fundamentally weighted indexes and ETFs. The WisdomTree Indexes cover all major market capitalizations, both domestically and internationally. In contrast to capitalization-weighted indexes, the WisdomTree Indexes anchor the initial weights of individual stocks to a measure of fundamental value.

