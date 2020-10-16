Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

