Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $74,036.54 and $2,122.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

