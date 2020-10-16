Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 60.1% in September

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the September 15th total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

