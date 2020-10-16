SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.57.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.95. SiTime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $456,673.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 30,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,995,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,210 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.