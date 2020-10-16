Snowflake Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snowflake in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $360,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

